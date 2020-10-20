Kim Kardashian Settles Lawsuit With Ex-Bodyguard Over 2016 Paris Robbery

Instagram

The E! reality television star and her former bodyguard have reached a settlement in a multi-million dollar lawsuit over the infamous Paris robbery four years ago.

Kim Kardashian‘s former bodyguard and her insurance company have reportedly settled a multi-million dollar lawsuit filed after the reality star’s 2016 robbery in Paris, France.

AIG bosses filed suit against Pascal Duvier and the company he worked for, Protect Security, demanding the $6.1 million (£4.7 million) they paid out to Kim for the jewellery that was stolen from her hotel suite in an armed raid on 3 October, 2016.

Duvier reportedly left Kim alone at the hotel and followed Kardashian’s sisters Kourtney and Kendall to a nearby club.

The lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, also suggested there were a number of security breaches at the hotel the bodyguard failed to correct, including securing a front gate.

Now both parties have settled the lawsuit before going to trial, according to Britain’s The Sun newspaper, with court documents reading, “Plaintiff’s Counsel informs the court that the parties have come to a settlement agreement and are waiting on the defendant’s signature to proceed further.”

Duvier then signed a dismissal notice seen by a judge in Los Angeles, the publication added.

In an interview following the robbery, Duvier insisted he doesn’t worry himself by thinking about how the situation may have unfolded had he chosen to stay with Kim the night of the raid.

“I don’t like to waste my time on thoughts about ‘what if’ or ‘what could have been if…,’ ” he said during an interview with Fairfax Media. “Many good and many bad things happen. Life is a chain reaction of decisions and actions you take, you can’t choose only to change certain things. Every change affects everything.”