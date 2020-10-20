Kiara Advani’s perfect man should have money like Ambanis and talent like Farhan and Ayushmann

Kiara Advani is gearing up for two back-to-back releases. While her romcom Indoo Ki Jawaani will have a theatrical release, her next with Akshay Kumar – Laxxmi Bomb will have an OTT release in November. No wonder the actress is on a promotional spree and was recently on Neha Dhupia’s podcast.

When Neha Dhupia asked about her perfect man, Kiara had a long list of qualities. She said her man should have the wit of Jennifer Lawrence, look like Hrithik Roshan. Have money like the Ambanis, be talented like Farhan Akhtar and Ayushmann Khurrana and should have the discipline and stamina of Akshay Kumar.

In the podcast, she further revealed that she gets angry when she doesn’t get food on time. Her parents are aware that her true colours are out when she doesn’t get food. She loves eating bhindi (okra) with salmon. She agrees that it’s a weird combo but she loves it.