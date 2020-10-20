Kenya Moore Impresses Fans With This Announcement About Her New Website!

Kenya Moore just made her fans’ day with a new announcement about her brand new website for hair care products. Check out the post that has a lot of fans crazy with excitement.

‘#MooreHairCareMondays If you want MOORE hair, then get it! Now @sallybeauty The new website is finally here! If you are an influencer or blogger with over 20,000 followers and would like to review our products, visit KenyaMokreHair.com today and send us an email. #kenyamoore #hair #realhair #rhoa #blackownedbusiness,’ Kenya captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I loved the deep treatment for my 4c hair when I initially purchased earlier this year. Your product or was my fav out of all DC I purchased over the yrs. However, the 2nd one I purchased recently, the formula changed a bit. Anyway, keep doing big things. I will try another one.’

One other follower said: ‘Come on, hair! Lemme get started on a review of these bad boys 😍’ and someone else posted this: ‘My favorite product is the hair mask. Helps my hair stay moisturized. Leave my hair feeling soft.’

A fan said: ‘This is the prettiest commercial I’ve seen to date.’

A follower said: ‘I love Kenya Moore hair care, @heylettybabe will be doing a 2-year update very soon on her YouTube channel, yes she has been rocking with #kenyamoorehaircare for 2 years 🎉🎉 #hairgoals.’

One other follower posted this: ‘Sis, you do know there’s a difference between heritage and stunt growth, meaning the hair requires more attention.’

Someone sle said: ‘I wonder if this would work for me. I’m always told I have “ethnic hair.” Whatever that means, but my hair started falling out after I got my tubes tied. It’s not falling anymore, it’s just not growing back 😩’

In other news, Kenya Moore shared a video on her baby girl, Brooklyn Daly‘s social media account. Check out the funny cutie pie!



