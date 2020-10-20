Kelly Clarkson Is Blocked During Blind Auditions

NBC

In season 19 of the NBC singing competition series, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend return as coaches with Gwen Stefani joining as the fourth coach as she replaces Nick Jonas.

Season 19 of “The Voice” is here! Airing on Monday, October 19, the season premiere saw Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend returning as coaches with Gwen Stefani joining as the fourth coach as she replaced Nick Jonas. The first singer to perform on the first night of Blind Auditions was Tamara Jade.

The 30-year-old from Bowie, Maryland opted to sing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Kelly and John didn’t wait long to turn their chairs for Tamara. Lovebirds Blake and Gwen later also hit their buttons, meaning that Tamara got a four-chair turn. She eventually went to Team John.





The next singer was Lauren Frihauf. That night, the 16-year-old sang “Come to My Window” by Melissa Etheridge which John and Gwen loved, though Kelly and Blake didn’t turn their chairs for Lauren. As both Kelly and Blake thought that Gwen would be the best coach for Lauren, the latter ultimately decided to be on Team Gwen.

Singing an R&B version of “Is This Love” by Bob Marley was Joseph Soul. Kelly and Blake turned their chairs for him. Blake tried to convince Joseph to be on his team by bragging about his seven champions, including season 2 winner, R&B/pop singer Jermaine Paul. Unfortunately, it didn’t work because Joseph chose to be on Team Kelly.

Ian Flanigan then followed it up with a performance of “Colder Weather” by the Zac Brown Band. His husky voice was enough to make Blake hit his button. As Blake was the only coach to turn his chair for Ian, he automatically went to Team Blake. Another young contestant in that night’s episode was Hailey Green. The 14-year-old St. Martin native hoped to impress the coach by singing “Soulshine” by The Allman Brothers Band, though no one unfortunately turned for her.

Next up was Jim Ranger from California who opted to sing Keith Urban‘s “Blue Ain’t Your Color”. John, Blake and Gwen turned their chairs for him. Despite John and Blake’s pitches, Jim decided to go to Team Blake.

25-year-old Eli Zamora then hit the stage to sing “Ya Lo Se Que Tu Te Vas” by Juan Gabriel. Kelly was the only one who turned her chair for Eli, meaning that she was automatically on Team Kelly. Later, paige Turner impressed both Gwen and Blake with her fantastic performance of The Weeknd‘s “Call Out My Name”. Eventually, Gwen won as Paige was on her team.

Corey Ward, meanwhile, sang “Way Down We Go” by Kaleo but no one turned for him. The next singer was Marisa Corvo who performed “Perfect” by Pink and everyone turned their chairs except for John. At the end, Corey joined Team Kelly.

As for the last performer that night, John Holiday proved that he’s a great singer by belting out “Misty” by Ella Fitzgerald. Everyone thought he was a woman considering his incredible range. John and Gwen hit their buttons while Kelly was blocked. Eventually, the Johns united as John Holiday went to Team John.