Kate Middleton Gives Off Princess Diana Vibes in Your New Fave Coat

Kate Middleton‘s latest outfit will have you wishing for the holidays.

While the Duchess of Cambridge’s public appearances have been few and far between this year given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans got a surprise sighting of the mother of three on Tuesday, Oct. 20 as she stepped out in London alongside husband Prince William.

Together, the couple visited some of the portraits on display throughout the city as part of Middleton’s community project, “Hold Still.” The royal photography enthusiast and National Portrait Gallery patron helped spearhead the collective, which was open to people of all ages to submit photos taken during the country’s lockdown. A panel of judges was then tasked with narrowing submissions down to 100 finalists for exhibition.

Known to always put a stylish foot forward in vibrant outerwear, Middleton stepped out for the visit donning a vivid red double-breasted coat by one of her most-worn designer brands, Alexander McQueen. The duchess paired the coat with a newer addition to her wardrobe: a face mask.

Naturally, the crimson shade was instantly reminiscent of the approaching holiday season and the silhouette a perfect fit for those colder days ahead.