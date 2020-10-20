Kartik Aaryan to flag off the Lakme Fashion Week digitally for Manish Malhotra

Kartik Aaryan was clicked outside Manish Malhotra’s house earlier this week. His rare appearance outside amidst the pandemic created quite a stir on social media. Moreover his new hairstyle grabbed all the eyeballs and everyone wanted to know what was cooking for the actor.



Looks like the secret is finally out. We hear that Kartik Aaryan will walk for Manish Malhotra as the showstopper and will flag off the latest Lakme Fashion Week which goes digital this evening due to the pandemic. Manish Malhotra, will showcase his collection in association with the Mijwan Welfare Society. A source told an online portal, “Kartik Aaryan has remained very cautious amidst the pandemic by not starting any work and putting everyone’s life at risk. However, this year Lakme Fashion Week goes digital and they will showcase their various collections online. The fashion week will kickstart with Manish Malhotra and his collection in association with Mijwan Welfare Society that works for the welfare of the girl child and women empowerment. As soon as the team got in touch with Kartik to turn showstopper for this fashion show which has more of welfare sentiments attached to it, he gave his nod.” Now that’s really sweet of the young star to finally resume work with something special.





We’re sure Kartik will set the ramp on fire once again with Manish’s exquisite collection. The actor has walked for the designer twice earlier. Once he’d accompanied Kareena Kapoor Khan on the ramp and got the internet buzzing. Manish has shared a small clipping of his new collection and a glimpse of Kartik Aaryan is revealed in it. We can’t wait for this epic collection.