Kareena Kapoor Khan explains why there will never be another Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan recently celebrated eight years of being together. The duo has always been head over heels in love with each other and has never shied away from admitting the same.

In a recent interview with a leading daily, Kareena spoke about her hubby Saif and showered him with praise yet again. The actress hailed him for his choices and how he’s managed to turn around his career after being in the industry for 25 years. She said, “Saif is a brave actor. There will be hundreds of superstars but never another Saif. He thinks differently, his choices are different. After 25 years of working in commercial films, Saif has turned it around with Sacred Games. It started the trend and put India on a global platform.”

When questioned about if she was open to taking a similar route, she said, “I have not got anything like that and I would not be interested now.”

The couple tied the knot on October 16, 2012 following which they had a baby in 2016, Taimur Ali Khan. Earlier in August this year, they announced that they’re expecting their second child.