Kanye West’s Podcast Interview Put on Hold Due to Covid-19 Scare

WENN

The ‘Jesus Is King’ rapper was originally scheduled to have a chat with Joe Rogan on podcast this week but his appearance has been postponed following Covid-19 scare.

–

Kanye West‘s appearance on Joe Rogan‘s top-rated podcast has been postponed after a member of the comedian’s crew tested positive for COVID-19.

All upcoming “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcasts have been scrapped following producer Jamie Vernon‘s diagnosis.

“I tested negative, and the rest of the staff tested negative but we’re shutting everything down until we get an all clear from our doctor,” Rogan explained in a new video.

“I was out of town last week and the shows that aired had all been previously recorded, so I haven’t had any contact with Jamie in the past nine days except for briefly today, but I’m staying away from everyone and being tested every day until I know I’m in the clear.”

West confirmed he would be appearing on the show this week (23Oct20) by sharing screenshots of a FaceTime call with Joe over the weekend, after reaching out to the host and asking to be a guest.

Kanye West reached out to Joe Rogan after the latter heaped praise on the rapper on his podcast. “That m*********** is getting like 100 volts…all the time,” Rogan said of West. “He’s so much different than everybody else, like Elon Musk.”

“Would love to go on Joe Rogan’s podcast LIVE this week,” the hip-hop star wrote on Twitter while sharing Rogan’s clip. “I have my team trying to get your number. Joe I’m in Calabassas. Let’s do this my friend.”