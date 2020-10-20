Judge President Hlophe’s misconduct case postponed yet again

The judicial conduct tribunal which was set up to hear complaints against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe has been postponed.

The judicial conduct tribunal, which was set up to hear complaints against Western Cape High Court Judge President John Hlophe, has been postponed yet again.

The tribunal was meant to resume from 26 to 30 October, 12 years after a gross misconduct complaint was lodged against Hlophe.

But now, JSC secretary Sello Chiloane has said the new dates for the tribunal are 7 to 11 December.

This is due to “non-availability of one of the witnesses and also JP [Hlophe’s] counsel who is based in the United Kingdom”, he said.

Hlophe is accused of trying to influence Constitutional Court judges in a case involving former president Jacob Zuma, relating to the validity of searches during the arms deal investigation, previously reported.

A complaint was laid by the full Constitutional Court bench after he allegedly approached justices Bess Nkabine and Christopher Jafta to improperly influence them in a case before the apex court.

The tribunal was set up at the recommendation of a subcommittee of the Judicial Service Commission, the judicial conduct committee.

Hlophe also faces another gross misconduct complaint lodged against him by his deputy, Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath. She accused Hlophe of compromising the proper functioning of the Western Cape High Court.

She also accused him of trying to influence the appointment of judges perceived as “favorably disposed” to Zuma to preside over the so-called Earthlife Africa case involving the nuclear deal, as reported.

Other accusations includes preferential treatment for his wife Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe as well as alleged assault and verbal abuse of two judges.

However, Hlophe has dismissed the allegations.