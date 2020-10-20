Judge Denies R. Kelly’s Request To Get Out On Bail After He Was Assaulted

This Monday, a federal judge ruled that R. Kelly would not be allowed out of jail amid claims he was assaulted while behind bars by another inmate. Kelly and his legal team claimed that the prison guards did nothing but stand by and watch as he was beaten.

Judge Harry Leinenweber denied the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer’s request to have a hearing over the beating that allegedly went down back in August of this year. Leinenweber stated in his ruling that the issue was “concerning” but it didn’t warrant his release.

He went on to say that the “single incident” doesn’t mean the Bureau of Prisons is unable to take care of R. Kelly. As fans of the embattled R,amp;B singer know, he’s currently staying in Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center.

The 53-year-old is at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center where he is waiting on his trial in both New York and Illinois. Mr. Kelly has been accused of abusing minors and young women in an elaborate sex trafficking scheme in which he was aided by his assistants and friends.

This past week, footage obtained by the singer-songwriter’s legal team appeared to show that no one at the prison “raised a finger” to help Kelly as he was facing a beatdown from another man. More importantly, they claim he clearly walked from one side of the prison to the other and no guard obstructed his path.

Kelly’s legal team thinks the assault and the fact it was purportedly allowed to occur, merits an evidentiary hearing on its own. Moreover, they claim Kelly was left with mental and physical damage.

Leinenweber claimed the man who assaulted Kelly, Jeremiah Farmer, was taken to a different facility, and he argued that Kelly’s release from custody isn’t the appropriate measure. Followers of the case know Kelly has been trying to get out of jail ever since he was put there in July 2019.

Initially, they argued Kelly was at risk on account of the coronavirus. Ths defense has worked for other celebrities such as Tekashi 6ix9ine who got out because of claims he was vulnerable due to his asthmatic condition.



