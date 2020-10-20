Jose Padilla Lost His Battle With Colon Cancer at 64

Facebook

In a statement released on his Facebook page, the legendary DJ was revealed to have passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 18 night on his beloved island of Ibiza.

Legendary DJ Jose Padilla has died aged 64 after losing his battle with colon cancer.

The star’s passing was announced in a statement on his Facebook page, which revealed he had died in his sleep on Sunday (October 18) night.

“Hola amigos. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Jose passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday night here on his beloved island of Ibiza,” the statement read.

“His family and friends would like to say thank you to everybody who sent donations and messages of support to help make his last few months easier, and to all the staff of Can Misses Hospital for taking care of him until the end.”

“Now he has gone and the sunset in Ibiza will never be the same without him, but the beautiful music of Jose Padilla will stay with us forever. Adios maestro… x.”

News of his passing comes after Padilla set up an online fundraiser in July, telling fans his health struggles had left him “completely broke.”

“Hola amigos, unfortunately I have some bad news,” he wrote on his GoFundMe page at the time. “Some days ago I was taken to hospital and I have been diagnosed with colon cancer and now I am waiting for an operation.”

“My situation is very bad, I am completely broke after 5 months with no income whatsoever and no way to pay my rent, so humbly I ask if you can help me with your donations. Thank you Love & Music, Jose.”

Padilla, who was born in Barcelona, Spain, had a DJ residency at Ibiza’s Cafe del Mar and went on to play at Cafe Mambo.