Jeremy Allen White, Addison Timlin: Expecting Second Baby

“Our little growing family.”
Addison, 29, shared the exciting news on her Instagram on Sunday, alongside a photo of the married couple holding their 2-year-old daughter Ezer Billie as Addison cradles her stomach.
The second photo in her pregnancy announcement post shows the trio on their wedding day last October.
“Well, the difference a year makes,” wrote the Depraved star. “Happy Anniversary my love, I love our little growing family more than words.”
And if those photos weren’t cute enough, Jeremy, 29, added a sweet comment to show just how excited he is about having another child.
But he wasn’t the only one thrilled about the news! Addison also received congratulatory responses from Sarah Hyland, Jessica Szohr, Rumer Willis, Emma Greenwell, Jenna Ushkowitz, and more.
And their world has been “so much brighter” ever since…
