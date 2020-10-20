Jerami Grant to draw interest Mavs, Pistons, Suns, Heat?

Jerami Grant was one of the breakout stars of the Orlando bubble, helping the Denver Nuggets make an unexpected run to the Western Conference Finals while averaging 11.6 points per game during the postseason. Now, Grant is headed to free agency, assuming he declines his player option, and it is believed that he will attract significant interest from multiple teams if he hits the market.

According to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson, the Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are among those teams expected to be interested in Grant, who is just 26 and looks like an incredibly valuable role player for potential contenders.

Jackson does admit that it is unlikely that Miami can land Grant, as he would basically be making the same amount of money he would be making with the player option in Denver. Additionally, they are likely to only want to sign him for a single season, as they reportedly are hoping to make room to land a big free agent, like Giannis, after next season.

“It’s doubtful Miami will offer more than one year to any free agent, which makes a Grant pursuit seemingly unlikely to be successful,” Jackson wrote.

Of course, Grant could also end up sticking around in Denver, as he has proven to be a pretty perfect fit with the Nuggets. Assuming that they can afford him, he sounds open to staying in Denver. However, he may find himself with multiple suitors, one of which may be willing to overpay him.