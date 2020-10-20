Japan’s Suga opposes actions that boost tension in South China Sea By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga visits Vietnam
INDONESIA () – Japan opposes any actions that escalate tension in the South China Sea, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Monday as he wrapped up a trip to Vietnam and Indonesia, and stressed the need for peaceful resolution of disputes.
Suga’s four-day visit to the two key Southeast Asian countries comes amid concerns about China’s growing assertiveness in the region.
