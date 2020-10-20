Janelle Monae’s Best Looks Ever Prove She’s a Fashion Icon

Is there anything she can’t do?!

Janelle Monae is a force to be reckoned with. She’s a musician, actress, activist and one of the trendiest entertainers in the business. Not only does she know how to engage a crowd with her impeccable vocals, but all eyes are on her whenever she steps onto a red carpet. That’s why she’s a 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards Style Star nominee!

Beyond her incredible wardrobe, Monae has also found ways to use her platform to help support and uplift causes that are near and dear to her. We can’t all be as cool, calm and collected as Monae, but at least with all of these photos you can live vicariously through her.

From her signature black and white style and menswear-inspired looks to high fashion, glamorous gowns, Monae can literally pull off anything a designer throws at her. Monae pushes fashion boundaries on the regular, and the we wouldn’t want it any other way.