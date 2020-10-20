Jaguars’ Marrone won’t rule out benching Minshew

Is Minshew Magic running out? After a hot start to the season, Gardner has struggled to produce any offense as the Jacksonville Jaguars have lost five straight games. Jaguars coach Doug Marrone admitted that if Minshew continues to struggle, he may end up warming the bench.

“Maybe in the future, I think,” Marrone said when asked about the possibility of sitting Minshew. “I mean, I’d be naïve not to say (it’s a possibility]. That’s up for any position, any play that we can do for ourselves to get better. I didn’t feel that way during the course of the game.”

In his second year, Minshew has put up solid stats but has struggled to keep the Jaguars in games. In the last two games, the Jaguars have scored a combined 30 points while being handily beaten by the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions. If Minshew cannot get the team back on track against the Chargers in Week 7, Marrone may consider giving Mike Glennon or Jake Luton a shot under center.

The bigger question the Jaguars may be facing is whether or not they believe Minshew is their quarterback of the future. While Minshew is a fun, exciting prospect, there are definitely concerns about his ceiling as a quarterback in the NFL. And if the Jaguars continue to struggle, they could find themselves in the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes, who could be too good to pass up.