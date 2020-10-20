Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mother Reveals She Had Non-Consensual Sex In Her Marriage To Jada’s Father

Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones, who Jada affectionately refers to as “Gammy,” opened up during the recent “Red Table Talk” episode about a taboo subject that is more common than we probably think.

The Facebook Watch series is known for breaking down highly sensitive subjects from the perspectives of three generations of women–Jada, Adrienne, and Jada’s daughter Willow Smith.

On the series’ most recent episode, the discussion centered around consent and sexual relationships.

Jada opened up the conversation by saying they took a poll and every woman they interviewed admitted to having unwanted sex.

Right out the gate, Adrienne said, “To me, ‘no’ means ‘no.’ What else is there to talk about because ‘no’ means ‘no.’

Jada pressed her mother on the issue, asking her if she ever had a sexual experience that wasn’t consensual or “in that gray area.”

Adrienne replied that she had, but that it took place within her marriage to Jada’s father.

“I have, but it was also with my husband…your dad actually,” Adrienne replied to Jada. “So, that’s really gray.”

Jada reasked the question just to make sure she heard that right.

“So you’re basically saying you had non-consensual sex with my father,” Jada said to her mother, to which Adrienne confirmed with a nod before declining to discuss further.

Later in the episode, Amber Rose discussed a similar experience of having non-consensual intercourse in a committed relationship.

The running theme seemed to be that women have felt pressured and even forced to have sexual relations, even when they are in a relationship with the person who is assaulting them.

It seems the conversation was necessary to have so we can start talking about the importance of consent, EVEN when one is in a relationship. We’ll keep you posted on this one.

