Jada Pinkett Smith Is Concerned About Daughter Willow Hanging Out With ‘Older’ Guys

Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris will be discussing consent in an upcoming episode of their popular talk show “Red Table Talk”. In a clip from the episode, Jada shares about her concern when it comes to Willow and her relationship with men.

The wife of Will Smith reveals that she has been warning her 19-year-old daughter about men and their expectations about sex. “You definitely prepared me for the danger of men,” Willow agrees in the sneak peek. “When I was younger it was like, ‘Men are dangerous, first of all.’ ”

Laughing, Jada corrects her, “I didn’t say men were dangerous,” though Willow argues that it’s how she interprets her mom’s message. “No, you didn’t tell me that but, the way that you would talk to me, in my little brain, my brain said, ‘Men equal danger,’ ” Willow responds.

“I said, ‘You’re becoming a young lady…’ Because she wanted to hang out with guys who were older than her, by herself. And I’m like, ‘That’s a no-go. There’s no you hanging out with nobody alone,’ ” Jada explains.

<br />

Meanwhile, Adrienne shares that she once had a non-consensual sex with her husband Robsol Pinkett Jr., who died in 2010. “So, Gam, you feel like nowhere in your history in regards to sexual intimacy have you felt like you had a sexual experience that was not necessarily consensual,” Jada asks, to which Adrienne responds, “I have, I have, but it was also with my husband. Your dad, actually. So that’s really gray.”

Adrienne was pregnant with Jada in high school before she married Robsol. They divorced for several months before reuniting. Back in a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk”, Jada admitted that her parents had “a very violent relationship early on.”

Also featuring Rumer Willis and Amber Rose as the guests, the new episode of “Red Table Talk” will arrive on Tuesday, October 20 on Facebook Watch at 9 A.M. PT / 12 P.M. ET.