Jack Bird Dragons move, Brisbane Broncos

Jack Bird’s projected move to the Dragons has been derailed by the Broncos after the former Origin star told friends he was odds on to move back home and play for St George-Illawarra.

Bird is desperate to leave Brisbane despite having another season to run on his contract and the club was also said to be keen on moving on from the former Shark.

But as both sides talked details of a potential deal, the Dragons walked away from negotiations because the Broncos never got back to them with a revised off after rejecting the first approach, according to News Corp.

After waiting a week, new Dragons coach Anthony Griffin refused to engage with the Broncos anymore giving up on chasing Bird.

Jack Bird may have to remain at Brisbane. (AAP)

It now appears Bird will play out the final year of his $975,000 deal with the Broncos. despite a reluctance to remain at the club.

“The Dragons offered up a figure and Brisbane laughed at them,” an official from a rival club told the Daily Telegraph.

“But the Broncos never went back to Saints with a revised offer.

“So the Dragons simply moved on. Jack is desperate to leave Brisbane but there may not be anywhere else for him to go, so he will have to stay at the Broncos. Brisbane is trying to push him out but he has a signed contract.

“There is a feeling among several clubs that Brisbane thinks ‘we’re the Broncos and if we want to move a player then we will’. It’s bullish and even arrogant.

Clubs have expressed doubts over Bird’s availability given his injury problems over the years.

The Bulldogs are said to be in the mix to sign Bird but they may not have the money to make an offer if they snare Kyle Flanagan from the Roosters and sign Josh Addo-Carr.