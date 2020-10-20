It’s a ‘Little Tone Death’

Instagram

During her appearance on Andy Cohen’s radio show, the comedian also reveals that Kristen Wiig reached out to her to apologize for asking her to participate in the video.

–

Sarah Silverman is one of the celebs participating in Gal Gadot‘s infamous “Imagine” cover clip, and now she has addressed the controversy surrounding the video. During her recent appearance on Andy Cohen‘s SiriusXM radio show, the comedian admitted she was not surprised by the backlash.

In the episode, Sarah explained that Kristen Wiig was the one who invited her to take part in the cover. “So she emailed me and she goes, ‘well, we’re all gonna sing ‘Imagine’.’ And I wrote her back and I go ‘ ‘Imagine’, really?’ ” she said. “And she, and she, and she’s so sweet, you know? I mean, she’s so funny. She’s also so sweet. And she goes, ‘It’s just to like cheer people up.’ And then I couldn’t say no, because one, it was the beginning of quarantine. Like there’s no saying no to anyone because you can’t, there’s no excuse for it.”

She continued, “So I tried to like, make my part funny at least, you know, like I just feel like I have no currency unless I’m being funny, which is ironic considering this appearance…” But soon after the video received criticism from social media users, Kristen apparently reached out again to Sarah to apologize to her. Sarah herself understood why people got mad over the clip because in her opinion, “It was well intentioned, but like, yeah, a little tone death, but it really came from a nice place I think.”





Back in March, Gadot gathered the likes of Sarah, Kristen, Jamie Dornan, Natalie Portman and Jimmy Fallon to cover John Legend‘s “Imagine” in hope that it could cheer people up in the beginning of the quarantine period. However, the clip was met with widespread backlash as people generally thought the whole thing was insensitive, cringey, and wildly out of touch.