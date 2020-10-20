iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite and iPhone 12 in Blue Shown Off in Unboxing Videos

While the iPhone 12 Pro does not launch until Friday, we now have an early unboxing video of the device courtesy of Twitter account DuanRui, providing a closer look at the shiny new flat-edge design and sleek Graphite color option.

Ben Geskin re-uploaded the unboxing video to YouTube, which we’ve embedded below:

Geskin has also uploaded an unboxing video of the iPhone 12 in Blue:More unboxing videos have surfaced for Apple’s new MagSafe Charger and cases, which magnetically attach to the back of iPhone 12 models.

In addition to the iPhone 12 lineup, Apple notes that its MagSafe Charger is compatible with the iPhone 8 through iPhone 11 Pro Max, but the charger does not magnetically attach to those devices. The MagSafe Charger is also limited to 7.5W on older iPhones, compared to 15W on iPhone 12 models.

Aaron Zollo of ZolloTech demonstrated this backwards compatibility by charging an iPhone 8 and iPhone 11 Pro Max with the MagSafe Charger. The charger is also compatible with AirPods and AirPods Pro cases, but not the Apple Watch.

As for other MagSafe accessories, YouTube channel MrHtech has shared an unboxing video of Apple’s new Silicone Case for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro in five colors: Navy, Plum, Pink Citrus, Cyprus Green, and Kumquat. Notably, the Silicone Case now covers the bottom of the iPhone, with cutouts for the Lightning connector, speaker, and microphone.Photos of the (PRODUCT)RED version of the Silicone Case with MagSafe and other accessories can be found in the forums.

YouTube channel iCrackUriDevice has shared an unboxing of the Clear Case with MagSafe for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. Unlike the new Silicone Case, the Clear Case continues to expose the bottom edge of the iPhone.

MagSafe cases will begin arriving to most customers on Friday, while the Leather Wallet with MagSafe appears to be slated for delivery in November. Apple’s MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve with MagSafe will be available at a later date.