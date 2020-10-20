Home Technology In its antitrust lawsuit against Google, DOJ argues that Google and Apple...

In its antitrust lawsuit against Google, DOJ argues that Google and Apple worked as "one company,quot; on a search deal, estimates Apple's revenues at $8B to $12B (Mark Gurman/Bloomberg)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Mark Gurman / Bloomberg:

In its antitrust lawsuit against Google, DOJ argues that Google and Apple worked as “one company,rdquo; on a search deal, estimates Apple’s revenues at $8B to $12B  —  – DOJ antitrust lawsuit goes after a multibillion-dollar pact,nbsp; — Google documents say losing Apple deal would be ‘Code Red,rsquo;

RELATED ARTICLES

©