In its antitrust lawsuit against Google, DOJ argues that Google and Apple worked as "one company,quot; on a search deal, estimates Apple's revenues at $8B to $12B (Mark Gurman/Bloomberg)

In its antitrust lawsuit against Google, DOJ argues that Google and Apple worked as “one company,rdquo; on a search deal, estimates Apple’s revenues at $8B to $12B — – DOJ antitrust lawsuit goes after a multibillion-dollar pact,nbsp; — Google documents say losing Apple deal would be ‘Code Red,rsquo;
