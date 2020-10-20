Howard Levitt: What can possibly be Jeffrey Toobin’s defence — and can he ever return to work?

Article content continued

Employees are often required to call in or accept calls to account for themselves, just as they would have to account for themselves if they were at work. Many view this as an unwarranted intrusion on their privacy rights. But the truth is, there is little in the way of ‘privacy rights’ in Canadian workplaces.

Employers are entitled to the same quantity and quality of information regarding remote employees’ whereabouts and activities during the workday as if they were still in the office.

And that’s likely to intensify if remote work continues beyond a relatively short period as employers, who were prepared to relax restrictions on the assumption that COVID-19 would be short lived, reassert the controls that they had on employees in the office. In the same way that many Canadian employers eliminated smoke breaks because of their impact on efficiency, companies will expect employees to be working during office hours and will insert technological devices required to ensure that.

Toobin quickly issued a statement: “I made an embarrassingly stupid mistake, believing I was off-camera. I apologize to my wife, family, friends and co-workers… I thought no one on the Zoom call could see me. I thought I had muted the Zoom video.”

Toobin’s plight shows the advantage of employers obtaining a quick confession before an employee has the opportunity to lawyer up and reconsider their best strategy. In Canada, and likely in most U.S. states, his better defence would have been that he had a psychiatric disability resulting in his intentional or risky exhibitionism. That way, it would be difficult to fire him without paying potentially hefty additional human rights damages and the dismissal being deemed wrongful if rehabilitation was not first offered.