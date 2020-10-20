How to watch Champions League in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020 on CBS channels

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday, and things are a little different than what fans have been used to.
This is the first full year in which CBS will have the English language rights to broadcast Champions League games in the United States. CBS took over the rights from Turner Sports after last season resumed play from the suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Univision, however, will still have the rights to Spanish broadcasts in the U.S.
Here’s everything you need to know to watch Champions League games in the United States.
How to watch Champions League games in USA
- TV: CBS Sports Network (English, whip-around show), UniMás/TUDN/Galavisión (Spanish)
- Live Stream: CBS All Access ($5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly subscription)
CBS has the English language rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League games in the United States, but they won’t be on CBS’s TV channels until later in the season. Instead, CBS Sports Network will air a whip-around show during the 3 p.m. kickoff slot that will move back and forth between the six games going on during that time.
For those looking to stream individual games, you’ll need a CBS All Access subscription, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. There’s an additional commercial-free tier that costs $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.
For those looking for Spanish broadcasts, Univision will broadcast two games per time slot: one is on over-the-air channel UniMás and cable sports channel TUDN, and the other is on general-interest cable channel Galavisión.
Champions League TV schedule
Tuesday, Oct. 20
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Zenit vs. Club Brugge
|12:55 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Dynamo Kyiv vs. Juventus
|12:55 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|RB Leipzig vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Stade Rennes vs. Krasnodar
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Chelsea vs. Sevilla
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Barcelona vs. Ferencvaros
|3 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
Wednesday, Oct. 21
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|RB Salzburg vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
|12:55 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
|12:55 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Ajax vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Manchester City vs. Porto
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Midtjylland vs. Atalanta
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Olympiacos vs. Marseille
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid
|3 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Inter Milan vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
Tuesday, Oct. 27
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayern Munich
|1:55 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan
|1:55 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Marseille vs. Manchester City
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Liverpool vs. Midtjylland
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Real Madrid
|4 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Atletico Madrid vs. RB Salzburg
|4 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Porto vs. Olympiacos
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Atalanta vs. Ajax
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
Wednesday, Oct. 28
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Krasnodar vs. Chelsea
|1:55 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|1:55 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Ferencvaros vs. Dynamo Kyiv
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Juventus vs. Barcelona
|4 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Club Brugge vs. Lazio
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig
|4 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Zenit
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Sevilla vs. Stade Rennes
|4 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
Tuesday, Nov. 3
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
|12:55 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid
|12:55 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan
|3 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Manchester City vs. Olympiacos
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Porto vs. Marseille
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Atalanta vs. Liverpool
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Midtjylland vs. Ajax
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
Wednesday, Nov. 4
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United
|12:55 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Zenit vs. Lazio
|12:55 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv
|3 p.m.
|TUDN
|CBS All Access
|Ferencvaros vs. Juventus
|3 p.m.
|Galavision
|CBS All Access
|Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Sevilla vs. Krasnodar
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|Chelsea vs. Stade Rennes
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
|RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|3 p.m.
|
|CBS All Access
Tuesday, Nov. 24
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Stade Rennes vs. Chelsea
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Krasnodar vs. Sevilla
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Lazio vs. Zenit
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Juventus vs. Ferncvaros
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
Wednesday, Nov. 25
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Olympiacos vs. Manchester City
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Marseille vs. Porto
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Liverpool vs. Atalanta
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Ajax vs. Midtjylland
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
Tuesday, Dec. 1
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Lokomotiv Moscow vs. RB Salzburg
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter Milan
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Marseille vs. Olympiacos
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Liverpool vs. Ajax
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Atalanta vs. Midtjylland
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Porto vs. Manchester City
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
Wednesday, Dec. 2
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Krasnodar vs. Stade Rennes
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Juventus vs. Dynamo Kyiv
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Club Brugge vs. Zenit
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Sevilla vs. Chelsea
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
Tuesday, Dec. 8
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Lazio vs. Club Brugge
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Barcelona vs. Juventus
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Chelsea vs. Krasnodar
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ferencvaros
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Stade Rennes vs. Sevilla
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
Wednesday, Dec. 9
|Match
|Time
|TV Channel
|Live Stream
|Midtjylland vs. Liverpool
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Ajax vs. Atalanta
|12:55 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Real Madrid vs. Borussia Monchengladbach
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Manchester City vs. Marseille
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access
|Olympiacos vs. Porto
|3 p.m.
|TBD
|CBS All Access