How to watch Champions League in the USA: Full TV schedule for 2020 on CBS channels

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The 2020-21 UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off on Tuesday, and things are a little different than what fans have been used to.

This is the first full year in which CBS will have the English language rights to broadcast Champions League games in the United States. CBS took over the rights from Turner Sports after last season resumed play from the suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Univision, however, will still have the rights to Spanish broadcasts in the U.S.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Champions League games in the United States.

How to watch Champions League games in USA

  • TV: CBS Sports Network (English, whip-around show), UniMás/TUDN/Galavisión (Spanish)
  • Live Stream: CBS All Access ($5.99 monthly or $59.99 yearly subscription)

CBS has the English language rights to broadcast UEFA Champions League games in the United States, but they won’t be on CBS’s TV channels until later in the season. Instead, CBS Sports Network will air a whip-around show during the 3 p.m. kickoff slot that will move back and forth between the six games going on during that time.

For those looking to stream individual games, you’ll need a CBS All Access subscription, which costs $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year. There’s an additional commercial-free tier that costs $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year.

For those looking for Spanish broadcasts, Univision will broadcast two games per time slot: one is on over-the-air channel UniMás and cable sports channel TUDN, and the other is on general-interest cable channel Galavisión.

Champions League TV schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 20

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Zenit vs. Club Brugge12:55 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Juventus12:55 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
RB Leipzig vs. Istanbul Basaksehir3 p.m. CBS All Access
Stade Rennes vs. Krasnodar3 p.m. CBS All Access
Lazio vs. Borussia Dortmund3 p.m. CBS All Access
Chelsea vs. Sevilla3 p.m. CBS All Access
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United3 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Barcelona vs. Ferencvaros3 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access

Wednesday, Oct. 21

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
RB Salzburg vs. Lokomotiv Moscow12:55 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk12:55 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Ajax vs. Liverpool3 p.m. CBS All Access
Manchester City vs. Porto3 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Midtjylland vs. Atalanta3 p.m. CBS All Access
Olympiacos vs. Marseille3 p.m. CBS All Access
Bayern Munich vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Inter Milan vs. Borussia Monchengladbach3 p.m. CBS All Access

Tuesday, Oct. 27

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Bayern Munich1:55 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan1:55 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Marseille vs. Manchester City4 p.m. CBS All Access
Liverpool vs. Midtjylland4 p.m. CBS All Access
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Real Madrid4 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Atletico Madrid vs. RB Salzburg4 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Porto vs. Olympiacos4 p.m. CBS All Access
Atalanta vs. Ajax4 p.m. CBS All Access

Wednesday, Oct. 28

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Krasnodar vs. Chelsea1:55 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Paris Saint-Germain1:55 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Ferencvaros vs. Dynamo Kyiv4 p.m. CBS All Access
Juventus vs. Barcelona4 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Club Brugge vs. Lazio4 p.m. CBS All Access
Manchester United vs. RB Leipzig4 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Borussia Dortmund vs. Zenit4 p.m. CBS All Access
Sevilla vs. Stade Rennes4 p.m. CBS All Access

Tuesday, Nov. 3

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Borussia Monchengladbach12:55 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. Atletico Madrid12:55 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
RB Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich3 p.m. CBS All Access
Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan3 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Manchester City vs. Olympiacos3 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Porto vs. Marseille3 p.m. CBS All Access
Atalanta vs. Liverpool3 p.m. CBS All Access
Midtjylland vs. Ajax3 p.m. CBS All Access

Wednesday, Nov. 4

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. Manchester United12:55 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Zenit vs. Lazio12:55 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv3 p.m.TUDNCBS All Access
Ferencvaros vs. Juventus3 p.m.GalavisionCBS All Access
Club Brugge vs. Borussia Dortmund3 p.m. CBS All Access
Sevilla vs. Krasnodar3 p.m. CBS All Access
Chelsea vs. Stade Rennes3 p.m. CBS All Access
RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain3 p.m. CBS All Access

Tuesday, Nov. 24

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Stade Rennes vs. Chelsea12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Krasnodar vs. Sevilla12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Manchester United vs. Istanbul Basaksehir3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Barcelona3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Paris Saint-Germain vs. RB Leipzig3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Lazio vs. Zenit3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Borussia Dortmund vs. Club Brugge3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Juventus vs. Ferncvaros3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

Wednesday, Nov. 25

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Olympiacos vs. Manchester City12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Shakhtar Donetsk12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Marseille vs. Porto3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Liverpool vs. Atalanta3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Inter Milan vs. Real Madrid3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Bayern Munich vs. RB Salzburg3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Atletico Madrid vs. Lokomotiv Moscow3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Ajax vs. Midtjylland3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

Tuesday, Dec. 1

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Lokomotiv Moscow vs. RB Salzburg12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Inter Milan3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Marseille vs. Olympiacos3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Atletico Madrid vs. Bayern Munich3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Liverpool vs. Ajax3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Atalanta vs. Midtjylland3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Porto vs. Manchester City3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

Wednesday, Dec. 2

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Istanbul Basaksehir vs. RB Leipzig12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Krasnodar vs. Stade Rennes12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Manchester United vs. Paris Saint-Germain3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Borussia Dortmund vs. Lazio3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Ferencvaros vs. Barcelona3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Juventus vs. Dynamo Kyiv3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Club Brugge vs. Zenit3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Sevilla vs. Chelsea3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

Tuesday, Dec. 8

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Zenit vs. Borussia Dortmund12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Lazio vs. Club Brugge12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Barcelona vs. Juventus3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Chelsea vs. Krasnodar3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
RB Leipzig vs. Manchester United3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Dynamo Kyiv vs. Ferencvaros3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Istanbul Basaksehir3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Stade Rennes vs. Sevilla3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

Wednesday, Dec. 9

MatchTimeTV ChannelLive Stream
Midtjylland vs. Liverpool12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Ajax vs. Atalanta12:55 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Bayern Munich vs. Lokomotiv Moscow3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Real Madrid vs. Borussia Monchengladbach3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
RB Salzburg vs. Atletico Madrid3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Manchester City vs. Marseille3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Inter Milan vs. Shakhtar Donetsk3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Olympiacos vs. Porto3 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR