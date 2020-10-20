How Kelly Clarkson Is Putting the Pieces Back Together After Her Split

And it wasn’t just the global pandemic of it all. “This has been really hard as a working parent, because I’m still doing all the same jobs…I’m just doing all the jobs, and it’s just been exhausting honestly,” she confessed to Glamour UK in June. “Plus, you know, cooking every meal and cleaning nonstop after toddlers and teenagers. I’m trying to be a healthy distraction.”

All the while, she was having to remind production staff and other team members, “like, ‘You hired a mom, and I’m not an absentee mom. Like, I’m a full-on mom.'”

And she’s kept her crew front of mind since going public with the split. She gets that people are crushed to see another celebrity couple give it their all and then decide they’re better off apart, but she can only focus on the emotions right in front of her.

“While people feel, ‘Oh my gosh, what a loss …’ imagine how it is in the epicenter of the storm,” she noted to the L.A. Times. “It’s a lot to process and deal with, just as a family. So because it’s not just me, I probably won’t go too deep with it.”