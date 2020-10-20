Hilary Swank’s ‘Away’ Gets Canned After One Season

Netflix

The new freshman show about an international crew’s first expedition to planet Mars will not return for a second season after it was called off by Netflix.

Hilary Swank‘s Netflix show “Away” has been axed after just one season.

According to , officials at the streamer have decided against moving forward with a second season of the space travel series, which also starred Vivian Wu, Mark Ivanir, Ray Panthaki, and Ato Essandoh as well as Josh Charles and Talitha Bateman.

The show centred on astronaut Emma Green, who prepares to lead an international crew on the first mission to Mars and must reconcile her decision to leave behind her husband and teenage daughter when they need her the most.

However, as the mission intensifies, the crew’s personal dynamics and the effects of being away from home become increasingly complex.

Two-time Oscar-winner Swank previously opened up about her battle with claustrophobia on the show, explaining she had never suffered from it previously but she developed it on set because of the spacesuit she had to wear.

“To the point my entire body broke out in sweat and I was drenched within 30 seconds and my face looked like a very ripe tomato…and I almost passed out while trying on my finished spacesuit and helmet for the first time,” she explained.

“BUT, our mental minds do control a lot, if not everything. After six months, I was not able to overcome my claustrophobia, but I was able to come to a type of meeting of the minds with it.”

Netflix has also canceled “GLOW“, “Teenage Bounty Hunters“, “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance“, “Altered Carbon“, “The Society“, and “I Am Not Okay With This“.