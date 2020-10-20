Here’s the budget of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of Bollywood’s most iconic films. The film’s director Aditya Chopra hit a home run with his debut release itself as his dream project went on to score big at the box-office, along with establishing Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol as the nation’s heartthrobs.

Twenty five years down the line and the love for the film has only increased. The film redefined romance in Bollywood films forever. Raj and Simran set a benchmark for Bollywood romance which holds true even today. Many might not know that this all-time classic was made on a budget of Rs. 4 crore. Now, that might not seem a lot by today’s standards but it was a pretty decent amount back in the day.

However, we can safely say that it was money well spent as the film went on to collect Rs89 crores in India and 13.50 crs in overseas market n 19995.