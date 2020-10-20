Here’s how Rajkummar Rao lost 7kgs in 22 days for Trapped

Every time Rajkummar Rao signs for a film, he makes sure to give it his all. The actor completely immerses himself into each character and goes all out in order to ensure he’s as convincing as possible for the viewers.

One such example was Vikramaditya Motwane’s Trapped. In the film, Rajkummar played a man who’s accidentally trapped in an empty apartment that has no water, food and electricity. Now, to pull off the part convincingly, the actor had to shed a lot of weight. The actor lost 7kg in 22 days by surviving on just one carrot and coffee every day to look malnourished for his role. During an interview with a leading daily, the actor spoke about his extreme diet. He said, “It was a part of my preparation for the role of a man trapped inside a house for three weeks without any food or water. I wanted to feel the hunger and desperation that one goes through if they’re put in such extreme conditions. I’ve realised that we always take everything in our lives for granted. What if you have to go without food or water for days at a stretch? How will you survive? It was quite a struggle to be on such a strict diet. You get severe mood swings and your energy levels go down, but I guess that is the fun of being an actor. You get to do things that you can’t do otherwise.”