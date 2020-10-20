Harvey Weinstein Accuser Teams Up With Diane Warren to Pen #MeToo Musical

WENN/Nicky Nelson/FayesVision

To debut in November, ‘The Right Girl’ will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Susan Stroman, and offers a fictionalized account of Louisette Geiss’ experiences post-assault.

Harvey Weinstein accuser Louisette Geiss is set to unveil a musical detailing the career fall-out she endured after she was allegedly assaulted by the mogul.

The former actress has co-written “The Right Girl”, which will debut next month in the form of a filmed performance. Featuring music by renowned songwriter Diane Warren, the show will be directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Susan Stroman.

Geiss, a former actress, was one of many women who came forward with accounts of sexual misconduct against the disgraced film producer and the upcoming showcase offers a fictionalised account of her experiences and the career fall-out she endured after an encounter at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, during which she alleges Weinstein masturbated in front of her.

“Though the story is fictionalized, almost all of the dialogue, lyrics and situations came directly from these contributors and publicly reported stories,” Geiss said in a statement. “Our goal, from day one, has been to amplify and honor these women’s stories, and encourage audiences to help them change the world.”

The cast of “The Right Girl” includes a range of theatre stars, including Alysha Umphress, Jenna Ushkowitz, Tony Yazbeck, Heath Calvert, Steve Rosen, and Robyn Hurder. The performance will screen at the Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on November 1.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after a jury convicted him of forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” production assistant Miriam ‘Mimi’ Haleyi in 2006 and raping hairstylist Jessica Mann in 2013. In addition to his current sentence, the producer is currently awaiting extradition to Los Angeles in connection with offences related to three other victims and, earlier this month, he was hit with six additional criminal charges related to three alleged rapes in Beverly Hills, California.