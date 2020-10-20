Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ‘Still Like Each Other’ Despite Rumors of Called-Off Wedding

Instagram

The ‘Hollaback Girl’ singer assures that her relationship with the ‘Doin’ What She Likes’ crooner is still intact, though she’s not sure when they will be getting married.

Gwen Stefani has cleared up rumors about her relationship with Blake Shelton. Ahead of her return to “The Voice“, the No Doubt lead vocalist appeared on “Today” show, during which she was asked for an update on their wedding plans.

Co-host Hoda Kotb informed the “What You Waiting For?” songstress that when she Googled “Gwen and Blake,” she got the following results, “Gwen and Blake song. Gwen and Blake married. Gwen and Blake engaged. Gwen and Blake call off wedding.”

The latest result was apparently more intriguing than the rest for Hoda as the TV journalist asked Gwen, “So, what’s happening with the wedding?” Answering with a laugh, the 51-year-old responded, “Wow. That’s a really good question!” She went on assuring that she and Blake are still going strong, adding, “The good news is that we still like each other a lot. That’s good.”

She, however, is unsure when she and her longtime beau will eventually be legally wed. “I don’t know,” she said when asked when the wedding will take place. “We’ll see what happens.”

During the interview, Gwen also talked about some changes made for the production of “The Voice” season 19 in order to protect against the spread of COVID-19. “It was actually not as weird as I thought,” she said of adjusting to the new norm on set. “I think everybody felt even more grateful to be there because we felt special that we could actually work.”

She even has been used to virtual screens that replace audience members to allow people to view the show live. “Honestly, you kind of forget that they’re there, you don’t really feel the screens because they’re screens,” she said of the change. “It was just really intimate between the coaches and with [host] Carson [Daly], it felt very relaxed and there was something fun about that.”

Gwen returns as a coach in the new season of the NBC singing competition series after being replaced by Nick Jonas in season 18. She joins her boyfriend Blake, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend on the turning chairs. The new season premiered Monday, October 19.