Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Celebrated Thanksgiving

“It was actually really fun.”
After putting in a lot of hours at work, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani decided to do things a little bit differently when it came to the holidays this year.
And, by a little bit differently, I mean they celebrated Thanksgiving a whole month early.
“We actually had our Thanksgiving here last night because we had to switch around our schedules this year, so we had an early Thanksgiving,” Gwen told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today show.
“It’s been a lot of fun being out here,” she continued.
For their early Thanksgiving, Gwen and Blake took their family out to their private ranch in Oklahoma, which is the same place they went to last year.
“We had like 14 different celebrations here last night and we just had to pile them all together so we can fit it all in,” Gwen said about the festivities. “We had a lot of fun, it was really good.”
Although the evening was definitely one to remember, Gwen won’t forget the joy she felt when she made her first pumpkin pie with her mother, Patti.
“My mom always does it and I’m like ‘Oh my gosh, I’m actually graduating into the next level.’ I actually didn’t panic, it was actually really fun,” she gushed.
After dating for nearly five years, Gwen and Blake have practically celebrated every big holiday together, from Thanksgiving to Christmas — but celebrating one a whole month early is a first for them.
Maybe next month they’ll celebrate Christmas?
