Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division Partners With Leading Data Infrastructure Management Team and Commits up to $500 Million to Form Data Center Platform, Global Compute

Article content continued

“We are incredibly excited about partnering with Scott and the Global Compute team,” said Leonard Seevers, Managing Director at Goldman Sachs. “We see a tremendous opportunity in the data center space driven by increasing computing and storage demand and we believe the Global Compute team, backed by the global resources of Goldman Sachs, is uniquely positioned to deliver world class solutions to meet that demand.”

GS MBD was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP. The Global Compute management team was advised by PJT Park Hill and Mayer Brown, while Global Compute was advised by Torch Partners, and White & Case LLP, with respect to the ATM SA acquisition

About Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division

Founded in 1869, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. is a leading global investment banking, securities and investment management firm. Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division (MBD) is the primary center for the firm’s long-term principal activity. MBD is one of the leading private capital investors in the world with investments across private equity, infrastructure, private debt, growth equity and real estate.

About Global Compute

Global Compute is a new entrant in the data center infrastructure industry. Led by a team of international industry veterans with over 50 years of combined industry experience, the Company intends to acquire, develop and operate data center assets across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. We aim to serve as a partner to the world’s largest technology companies and their customers by providing secure, reliable, and creative solutions for their compute capacity and connectivity requirements in high growth and established markets. Global Compute is backed by the Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020005407/en/

Contacts

Goldman Sachs

Leslie Shribman

+1 212 902 5400

[email protected]

Global Compute

Christopher J Kenney

+1 213 810-8732

[email protected]

#distro