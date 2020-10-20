Gillie Da King On Birdman: He Robbed Every N*gga He Came In The Game With!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Gillie Da King had some harsh words to say about Birdman on a recent episode of his podcast, Million Dollaz Worth of Game.

Wack 100 was a guest on the show, and Wack made the error of calling the Cash Money boss the “top indie executive in the world.”

Gillie did not feel the same way.

“All these n*ggas is fake bitch-ass n*ggas,” he told Wack

Wack works for Cash Money West. 

“Money ain’t got sh*t to do with being real. There’s a lot of fake-ass n*ggas with money. N*ggas is fake as a muthaf*cker. He done robbed every n*gga he came in the game with to get some money.”

