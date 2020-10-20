Fundraiser set up for father of five killed in moped vs. car crash

When an Ashland man died after a car struck his moped Friday, he left behind his wife and five children.

Now, an online fundraiser is being held for Jacob Handelman’s family to help with his funeral expenses, as well as to assist them in the future.

The fatal crash happened around 5:08 p.m. on Friday on Route 135, according to the MetroWest Daily News. Handelman, 58, was on a moped and when he exited the CVS parking lot onto the roadway, he was struck by a car, police told the newspaper.

The road was closed in both directions while officials were on scene, and a Medflight was called in, police said on Facebook.

Handelman was flown to a Boston hospital where he died later that night, according to the Daily News. The man operating the vehicle stayed on scene. No charges had been filed as of Monday.

Handelman operated Handelman Construction, according to his obituary. He was described as someone who was deeply spiritual, and enjoyed yoga.

“Jacob lived his values and extended himself to the people he knew,” his obituary said. “We know that his legacy of practicing kindness with an open heart lives on through every life he touched.”

So far, the GoFundMe set up on behalf of Handelman’s family has raised over $36,000 with a stated goal of $100,000.

“We are raising money to help his wonderful family cover medical, funeral, college, and living expenses during this of adjustment,” the fundraiser page said. “We will forever miss Jacob, his big smile, and his overflowing heart.”