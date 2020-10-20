Frank Stronach’s advice for retiring Magna CEO Don Walker: Do what makes you happiest

Article content continued

Walker remembers that Magna’s shares traded for a bit more than two bucks in the late 1980s. Today, they trade for around $70. A company that once did a billion dollars in sales annually now routinely does $40 billion.

But what Walker is most proud of is preserving the work culture Stronach built around the place: Magna should operate as a decentralized enterprise, innovation and entrepreneurship are to be encouraged, and employees should share in the profits.

“When you hire people who think of it as their own business, they work at it, rather than just having a job and working for somebody else,” he said.

As for Stronach, Magna bought him out for a whopping $870 million in 2010. Now he does whatever he wants, and is currently working on an electric car project. His retirement advice for his former son-in-law: “Don should do whatever makes him happiest.”

Walker has plenty of ideas on that front, and he isn’t planning to join any boards anytime soon like many retired executives do. His big passion project is something he refers to as the Future Prosperity of Canada.

The Canada we love, Walker said, is in direct competition with China, which does not mess around. China wants to be a dominant global force.

Canada, on the other hand, runs election cycle to election cycle. Politicians come and politicians go, and the big picture — planning for the next 20 years, instead of the next two — gets lost or ignored altogether.

“I am not going to get into politics, but maybe I can influence policy,” Walker said. “We can be doing better than what we do with advanced preventative health care, with education, with intelligent immigration, with tax policy. There are all sorts of issues, and I don’t have all the answers, but I have a lot of ideas.”