Fossil shark nursery found in South Carolina of megalodon relative

It would be only the third fossil shark nursery on record and by far the oldest at about million years.
Co-researcher Robert Bossenecker from the Mace Brown Museum of Natural History, told the outlet the teeth findings at the site also forced a revised estimate of how big the giant predators could get.
Prehistoric shark sizes are calculated from teeth, with the previous largest Carcharocles angustidens topping out at 8.47 metres.
Researchers claimed these new finds had led them to extrapolate a top size of 8.85 metres – compared to an upper limit of about six metres for a modern great white shark.
The megalodon was even bigger, reaching up to 16 metres in length.
Shark nurseries are havens for baby and juvenile sharks who spend there before growing large enough to dare the wider ocean.