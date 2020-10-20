Flowr to Acquire International Cannabis Leader Terrace Global for $63 Million

Article content continued

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Transaction, including statements regarding the completion thereof and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to important risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. As a result, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of terms and conditions, including, without limitation: (i) applicable governmental approvals (including the TSX Venture Exchange), (ii) required shareholder approvals, (iii) necessary court approvals, and (iv) certain termination rights available to the parties under the Agreement. These approvals may not be obtained, the other conditions to the Transaction may not be satisfied in accordance with their terms, and/or the parties to the Agreement may exercise their termination rights, in which case the Transaction could be modified, restructured or terminated, as applicable. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of-the-date of this release. We undertake no obligation to comment on expectations of, or statements made by third parties in respect of the Transaction.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

Terrace Global Inc.

Francisco Ortiz von Bismarck, CEO and Director

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.terraceglobal.ca

