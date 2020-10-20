Five former SEC players on World Series rosters

SEC Staff

Photo: SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Oct. 20, 2020)—–Five former Southeastern Conference baseball players are listed on World Series rosters released Tuesday by the Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers.

The five players represent five different SEC programs.

Three former SEC players are listed on the Rays’ 28-man roster: Missouri’s Peter Fairbanks, Mississippi State’s Hunter Renfroe and Florida’s Mike Zunino.

Vanderbilt’s Walker Buehler and Georgia’s Alex Wood are among the Dodgers’ 28-man roster. Buehler is slated to start the third game of the World Series.

The 2020 World Series is scheduled to begin with Game 1 Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT.

Tampa Bay Rays

Peter Fairbanks (Missouri)

Hunter Renfroe (Mississippi State)

Mike Zunino (Florida)

Los Angeles Dodgers

Walker Buehler (Vanderbilt)

Alex Wood (Georgia)