Ezekiel Elliott takes blame after multiple fumbles in loss

The Dallas Cowboys were embarrassed by the Arizona Cardinals Monday night, and running back Ezekiel Elliott admitted after the game that much of the blame for the brutal loss should fall squarely on his shoulders.

“It’s not acceptable and it’s something I gotta figure out,” Elliott said. “I don’t know. I need to figure something out. … I want to say I’m sorry. This one is on me. I have to be better for this team.”

The Dallas offense was absolutely anemic without quarterback Dak Prescott, scoring just 10 points, seven of which came late in the 4th quarter when the game was well out of hand. Part of the reason the game was never close was Elliott fumbling in back-to-back possessions, giving Arizona possession in Cowboys’ territory and allowing them to take a 14-0 lead.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, Elliott’s butterfingers look less like an anomaly and more like a trend this season. He has already fumbled five times this year, tying his career-high only six games into the season. As a result, Elliott was benched for long stretches of the rest of the game, with Tony Pollard filling in and taking on the bulk of the carries.

The good news? The Cowboys play in the NFC East, which currently looks like a historically bad division. Despite being 2-4, Dallas is currently in the lead for the division, as Washington, Philadelphia and New York have all won just a single game this season. But if the Cowboys want to be taken seriously as a contender, they need Elliott to hold onto the ball and start winning some games.