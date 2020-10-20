Eva Marcille Shares A Video From A Photo Session And Fans Are In Awe

Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account in which she is in the middle of a photo session. Check out her post below.

‘It’s the process for me💫 @TerrellMullin 🌻 @tyrabanks taught me,’ Eva captioned her post.

Someone else said: ‘Just got inspired. Thank you!’ and another follower posted this: ‘Yes please be a model again. Your Beautiful.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Yes Eva that’s why you was the the winner of Top Model gorgeous blessings🔥’ and someone else said: ‘Now Teach me !!😘I need to learn by my next bday pictures thanks lol.’

One follower posted: ‘I need to learn how to pose I always hate the way I look in pics,’ and another commenter said: ‘Yes, Eva! True natural. And again this is why you won ANTM 🌟💥. TeamTyraBanks💯

Someone else wrote: ‘Gorgeous!!!!! I saw you at the mall this weekend and was going to say hi but didn’t want to interrupt your peace,’ and a commenter said: ‘I was moving my self around like I was in the shoot I felt that energy🤣.’

One other follower said: ‘Yes girl, I love you from the beginning and I’m more in love with you because you always give your mentor and your role model @tyrabanks her credit unlike some people I know. 😘💕’

Someone else posted this: ‘@evamarcille I invite you to check out my human hair locks.’

In other news, Eva Marcille shared a video on her social media account that managed to impress fans. Check out the music clip below and see some of the fans’ reactions.

‘Super throwback with @iamjamiefoxx ft. @twistagmg and Winky Wright 🌻’ Eva captioned her post.

Eva made her fans laugh in the comments like there’s no tomorrow and shared a video from a show featuring Safaree. Check out the spooky images.



