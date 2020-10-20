Emma Roberts Blocked Mom on Instagram for Revealing Her Pregnancy

ABC

The mom-to-be jokes that buying her mother an iPhone was the worst decision she’d ever made as she talks about how her mom unwittingly announcing her secret pregnancy.

–

Emma Roberts was so mad at her mum for confirming reports the star was pregnant that the actress blocked her on social media.

The 29-year-old “Scream Queens” actress is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund and, while she tried to keep the happy news under wraps, reports soon began to emerge that she was expecting.

Speaking on Monday’s (19Oct20) instalment of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“, the star shared how her mum, Kelly Cunningham, accidentally broke the news of her pregnancy on Instagram.

“I was keeping my pregnancy pretty low key but unfortunately my mother has Instagram. Which, mothers and Instagram, it’s a bad combination,” Roberts quipped. “She definitely spilled the beans.”

Joking that buying Cunningham an iPhone is “the worst thing I ever did,” she admitted, “It led to interacting with my fans and just thanking them for all their pregnancy wishes.” Roberts recalled, “It was a disaster, and I found it all out on a plane, so I couldn’t get to her. I couldn’t call her or attack her.”

Cunningham responded to many fans offering her daughter well wishes on her pregnancy after a tabloid reported the pair were expecting, with the “American Horror Story” regular noting, “When I said to her, ‘Mum, you revealed my pregnancy.’ She goes, ‘Emma, you announced it!’ And I said, ‘No I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She goes, ‘Oh I didn’t… that wasn’t clear.’ ”





“We kind of laughed. We kind of got into a fight. I blocked her at one point,” she quipped, adding that it’s a “good story to tell the baby.”

The actress is expecting a son with Hedlund – which came as a shock because the star was “convinced I was having a girl to a point where I said to my boyfriend, ‘If it’s a boy you can name it.’ ”

However, she teased the couple has picked a name for the tot together – but kept tight-lipped on their final choice.