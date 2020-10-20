Emma Roberts Blocked Her Mom on Instagram After She Revealed Pregnancy

Then, Cunningham got Instagram. And while Roberts said the proud parent initially had only “a couple hundred” followers, she soon accumulated “a couple thousand” and “had no idea what she was dealing with.”

Soon, Cunningham was interacting with Roberts’ fans. And while the Holidate star was trying to keep her pregnancy “low-key” at the time, Cunningham was thanking followers for their well-wishes on the baby news. For instance, when a commenter asked point-blank if Roberts is pregnant, Cunningham replied, “Yes!!” And when another follower congratulated the family, Cunningham wrote, “Thank you so much! Very excited.”

“It was a disaster,” Roberts said. “And I found it all out on a plane. So, I couldn’t get to her. Like, I couldn’t call her or attack her. I could just iMessage with her and DM her and ask her to please stop.”

Her mom didn’t seem to understand why her comments were a big deal, either. “When I said to her, ‘Mom, you revealed my pregnancy,’ she goes, ‘Emma, you announced it,'” Roberts said. “I said, ‘No, I didn’t. That was a tabloid.’ She’s like, ‘Oh, that wasn’t clear.'”