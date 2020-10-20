Dream Industrial REIT Announces 1 Million Square Feet of Leasing & Investment Update

Article content continued

“Our leasing activity in the third quarter highlights the strength of our portfolio and reinforces our investment thesis as occupiers across Canada, the U.S. and Europe continue to seek modern, high-quality industrial space in urban locations,” said Alexander Sannikov, Chief Operating Officer of Dream Industrial REIT. “Much of the new leasing we announced today addresses our 2020 transitory vacancies and we expect that our leasing activity and pipeline will translate into robust operating performance in 2021.”

ACQUISITIONS UPDATE

The Trust continues to execute on its growth strategy. Since the end of the second quarter, the Trust has completed approximately $86 million of acquisitions in Europe and Canada, and is firm or exclusive on an additional $102 million in Germany, the Netherlands and Ontario, Canada.

The Trust has closed on the previously announced acquisition of one property in Germany for €16 million ($25 million). In addition, the Trust acquired a 300,000 square foot property in Breda, Netherlands.

In Canada, the Trust acquired a 116,000 square foot building in the GTA and a 77,000 square foot building in the Laval submarket of Montreal, adding to the Trust’s 700,000 square foot cluster in this node.

Breda, Netherlands

The Breda asset is a modern single-tenant logistics building that was extensively renovated in 2018 and spans 300,000 square feet of gross leasable area. The building is well-suited to logistics users with a clear height of 42.7 feet. The property is leased to a third-party logistics provider involved in e-commerce fulfillment, with a remaining lease term of 9.3 years. The Trust acquired the property at a going-in capitalization rate (“cap rate”) of 5.8%.