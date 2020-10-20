Drake Unfollows T.I. For Song About Him Getting Peed On!!

Drake has unfollowed rapper T.I. after the southern rapper included a few bars in his new album about the alleged incident a decade ago in which T.I.’s late homie, Cap, peed on Drake.

On T.I.’s song, “We Did It Big” off his newest album The L.I.B.R.A, T.I. raps:

“While I’m fightin’ my own somehow got you home/ So drunk in LA, end up pissin’ on Drake, sh*t/ F*ck it, that’s still my brother since back in the trap house.”

There have been rumors of the incident for quite some time, but it has not been confirmed by T.I. — until now.

Back in 2015, Meek dropped a diss track aimed at Drake titled, “Wanna Know,” and on the track he raps “You let Tip homie piss on you in a movie theater n*gga, we ain’t forget/Real n*ggas back in style this sh*t is lit/This that Ja Rule sh*t and 50 Cent.”