DraftKings Picks Week 7: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments

The Week 7 NFL slate presents DFS players with plenty of interesting options. With a few top-tier RBs, including Alvin Kamara and Chris Carson, returning from byes, there are a lot of good backs worth spending up for. There’s also plenty of value at the WR position. Our Week 7 DraftKings tournament lineup is targeting a lot of that value at receiver and looking for some other lower-cost sleepers to make it easy to spend up at RB.
Per usual, we spent down at QB, but we stayed in the $6K range which is a little higher than usual. The reason for that? One QB on a recent hot streak was underpriced and we wanted to get him in our lineup despite a tougher-looking matchup. By spending down at QB, TE, and D/ST, we were able to pay up for a couple of top RBs and filled out the rest of our lineup with solid, mid-tier WR values.
We also targeted some of the weakest defenses on the slate. The Panthers and Texans are notably poor against the run, so we added RBs who are facing them. At receiver, we targeted players in optimal matchups or in matchups that might force their teams to pass more. Either way, our lineup looks favorable and should have a good chance to get above the cash line in tournament play.
This lineup is for Week 7 DraftKings main slate tournaments.
Tannehill is one of the lower-priced quarterbacks on the slate despite the fact that he’s averaging 25.3 DraftKings fantasy points per game (DK FPPG) this season andhas totaled 30-pluspoints in back-to-back outings. The Steelers have limited QBs to 17.2 DK FPPG through five games this year, but it’s important to note that they’ve played Daniel Jones, Jeff Driskel, and Baker Mayfield as three of those opponents, and the other two, Deshaun Watson and Carson Wentz, are playing behind poor offensive lines. Tannehill has a solid blocking unit even without Taylor Lewan, and he could throw on what has been a worse-than-expected Steelers secondary so far this season. He’s a great low-cost option and may be lower owned because of his seemingly bad matchup.
Alvin Kamara is averaging over 30 DK FPPG this season, and he’s fresh coming off a bye. The Panthers have given up the fourth-most DK FPPG at a mark of 33.5, and they’re one of three teams to give up TDs to RBs so far this season. This could be a big day for Kamara, as the Saints should lean on him as a top producer in this matchup.
We’re spending big on our two RBs in this week with good reason. Jones is playing against a Texans team that has allowed 969 rushing yards to RBs, which is151 yards more than the next closest team (Cowboys, 818). Jones is coming off a 10-carry, 15-yard performance against the Buccaneers, so he should be raring to bounce back in a good spot. We’ll trust him along with Kamara as two high-floor, high-ceiling RB options.
In back-to-back games, Brown has logged 21.2 and 22.6 DK points, respectively. He looks healthy, and Tannehill has targeted him 16 times in that span. The Steelers have surprisingly struggled against WRs this year and are allowing the seventh-most DK FPPG to the position (40.8). Brown should be able to take advantage of that, and stacking him with Tannehill gives our lineup a chance to rack up double points.
After struggling to click with the Texans to start his tenure there, Cooks has been able to break out in the past two weeks. He has been targeted 21 times by Deshaun Watson, posting 17 catches for 229 yards and two TDs in that span. He should continue to get more opportunities with Bill O’Brien out of town, and though the Packers have allowed the second-fewest receptions to WRs this year (54), Cooks is a solid value play. He could break a big play and has some garbage-time potential if the Packers get up big.
Even if Keenan Allen (back) returns to action, Williams seems underpriced here. Justin Herbert targeted Williams eight times against the Saints in Week 5, and Williams came up with five catches, 109 yards, and two scores during the game. Williams is one of the best jump-ball receivers in football when he’s healthy, and the Jaguars are one of eight teams to allow over 1,000 receiving yards to wideouts so far this year. If Williams can rip off a couple of deep chunk plays or find the end zone, he will pay off almost instantly.
Washington has allowed five TDs to tight ends this year, tied for the fifth most in the NFL, and overall, it’s allowed the fifth-most DK FPPG to TEs (17.3). Schultz has to compete with the likes of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup for targets, but even in the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the Cardinals, he put up 7.5 DK points. Schultz is a bit of a boom-or-bust option at TE, so we’ll take a chance on his upside for less than $4K.
Raheem Mostert (ankle) is out and on IR. Tevin Coleman (knee) is also on IR ,and while he’s eligible to return this week,it’s unlikely he’ll be back. On top of that, Jeff Wilson Jr. (calf) missed last week’s game against the Rams. The 49ers are thin in the backfield, and McKinnon should take advantage. The Patriots just allowed Phillip Lindsay to go for over 100 yards, so McKinnon could have a big day if he gets the touches. And even if Wilson or Coleman returns or JaMycal Hasty takes some carries from him, McKinnon should get enough rushing opportunities and catches out of the backfield to pay off this price.
The Browns are coming off a dreadful performance against the Steelers, but they still lead the NFL in takeaways with 12 and the defense was on its heels in part because the offense couldn’t move the ball at all and had some costly turnovers. Joe Burrow is a rookie and has been prone to being sacked and turning the ball over against good pass rushers. The Browns have those, so they should be able to get Burrow to make some mistakes. They’re the best value defense on this thin slate, so we’ll trust them while many others pay up for the Bills as they take on the Jets.