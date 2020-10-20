Dodgers vs. Rays live score, updates, highlights from Game 1 of the 2020 World Series

It could be a classic Fall Classic.

The Rays, with their payroll and lineup and unorthodox strategies, are still the David of the David and Goliath story; but this year, they’re armed with a flamethrower (or a stable of them), and not a simple slingshot. The Rays upended the Astros and Yankees en route to their first World Series berth since 2008, but how they got here is mostly the same: excellent pitching, timely hitting and a swagger befitting of an early 2000s hip-hop video.

Goliath, though, is still Goliath: The Dodgers and their seemingly endless pipeline of quality talent are vying for a championship for the third time in four years. While Los Dodgers are becoming a tale of “What if?” over “That happened,” 2020 is perhaps their best opportunity at a ‘ship in their recent runs at greatness. The Dodgers are armed with quality arms, versatile hitters and ample experience; if the Rays are going to win their first title, then they’ll have to earn it.

It’s Tyler Glasnow vs. Clayton Kershaw, Rays vs. Dodgers, David vs. Goliath (again). Hold on to your butts.

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from the 2020 World Series between the Dodgers and Rays. Follow below for complete results from Game 1.

(All times Eastern.)

Dodgers vs. Rays score

Dodgers vs. Rays live updates, highlights from World Series

8:08 p.m.: One minute from first pitch, folks. World Series 2020 is here. Joyous day.

7:40 p.m.: Hello, hello, here are the lineups for this fine Game 1 upon us:

World Series Game 1 start time

First pitch: 8:09 p.m. ET

8:09 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox

Fox Live stream: Fox Sports Go, fuboTV

First pitch for Game 1 of the 2020 World Series is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET. All games of the 2020 World Series will start around the same time.

The pitching matchup for Game 1 pits the Rays’ Tyler Glasnow vs. Dodgers stalwart Clayton Kershaw.

World Series schedule 2020

All seven games of the World Series will take place from MLB’s bubble location in Arlington, Tex. Games will take place from Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers.

The Dodgers will operate as the home team in Games 1, 2, 6 and 7. Sides flip in Games 3, 4 and 5 when the Rays will be the home team.

Date Game Start time TV Channel Score Tuesday, Oct. 20 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 1 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday, Oct. 21 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 2 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Friday, Oct. 23 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 3 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Saturday, Oct. 24 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 4 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Sunday, Oct. 25 Dodgers vs. Rays, Game 5* 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Tuesday, Oct. 27 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 6* 8:08 p.m. ET Fox TBD Wednesday, Oct. 28 Rays vs. Dodgers, Game 7* 8:09 p.m. ET Fox TBD

*If necessary.