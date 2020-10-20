Docebo Reinforces Its Commitment to Customers With an Elevated Customer Experience

Article content

TORONTO — Docebo (TSX:DCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform, announces significant enhancements to their customer’s experience. Previously referred to as Customer Success, Docebo’s Global Customer Experience (CX) team leverages its award-winning learning platform to deliver continuous learning and community engagement around the world.

With the launch of CX, Docebo announces the newest addition to their executive team, VP of Customer Experience, Jared Cook. Cook has 18 years of experience in SaaS with customer strategy, product management, and consulting leadership for high growth enterprises. He brings with him direct experience as a Docebo customer having run a global training and education organization in the business intelligence industry.

In addition, Docebo has launched the customer experience hub, Docebo University. Complete with an all-new customer experience, Docebo U gives L,amp;D professionals access to over 40 self-paced courses and best practice modules to help customers build world-class educational experiences. Docebo U is available to all Docebo customers and includes training on Docebo features, customer success stories, new feature release walk-throughs, and the opportunity to collaborate, communicate, and grow alongside a global network.