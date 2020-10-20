Deets about Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover’s fabulous home



Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover love art and fitness. The couple dated each other for a long time before tying the knot and after marriage, they converted their home into something that both of them related to. But, the best thing about their space is their terrace garden that looks like the couple’s favourite workout spot.



From Karan Singh Grover lifting furniture while working out to Bipasha Basu doing yoga, Pilates or indulging in reading, it looks like the couple spends most of their quality time on the terrace garden, and why not. Wooden panels surrounding the space, garden chairs, huge potted and a fancy swing in the centre further accentuate the beauty of the space. Connected to the terrace garden is a glass room that often doubles up as an art studio for Karan Singh Grover. Well, this couple surely knows how to make a happy space for themselves.