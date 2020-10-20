Daughter slams own mum after she stole her identity and blew thousands on shopping spree

A furious daughter whose scheming mum stole her identity to rack up thousands of pounds of debt blasted a judge who spared her jail – warning: “She’ll do it again”.

Zoe Hayes, 47, blew almost £3,000 on shopping sprees after taking out two credit cards under the name of her daughter Sophie Hemmingway.

She carried out the cruel con 10 years after blowing £10,000 on credit cards she took out using her mum’s identity.

Hayes, of Worcester, admitted two counts of fraud by false representation when she appeared at the city’s crown court on Friday.

The mum-of-four sobbed in the dock when she was handed a nine-month sentence suspended for two years.

Judge Jim Tindal said: “There’s something particularly painful about breaches of trust within the family.

“Everyone struggles financially from to but not everyone steals from their own in the way you have now done twice.

“It’s clear, as was the case with your offences against your mother, when you get yourself in financial difficulty you tend to think only of yourself and not of those around you.

“You’re upset. Frankly I hope you’re upset through a sense of shame rather than through a sense of self pity.”

The judge also made a restraining order for 12 months which bans Hayes having any contact, directly or indirectly, with her daughter.

He told her: “Your daughter does not want to talk to you. That may change in . It may not.”

Sophie, 23, who watched from the public gallery, expressed her shock that her mum was spared prison.

Speaking afterwards, she said: “I will never forgive her.

“She has torn the family apart. None of the family are speaking to her.

“She isn’t going to be part of my life and that’s it. I don’t feel anything towards her.

“I look at her as if she’s a stranger. She will continue to do this. I hope she never does it to my sisters.

“I would rather she had gone to prison.”

Mrs Hemmingway, whose credit score plummeted by 65 points as a result of her mum’s fraud, added: “I don’t think my mum will pay the money back.

“I’m concerned she will do something similar to my sisters.

“I will never forgive her. They say she is remorseful but she was still trying to take money off me three months after her arrest.”

Amiee Parkes, prosecuting, said Hayes had been staying with her daughter in Manchester on December 21 and 22 last year and she planned to go shopping at the Trafford Centre with her sisters.

Miss Parkes said: “This did not sit right with Mrs Hemmingway as she knew her mum did not have the money and had struggled with debt for a long .”

She checked her mother’s purse and found two credit cards in one of the pockets taken out in Mrs Hemmingway’s maiden name.

She confronted her mother who was described as “placid about the situation”.

Miss Parkes said she told her daughter “she would sort it out and didn’t want to talk about it”.

She added: “She said she was sorry for taking the cards out and knew she shouldn’t have done it but was in a bad mental state and that’s why she had done it.”

The defendant was arrested on May 17 and a search was conducted and both cards were found in her purse.

The court heard Hayes had spent £1,574 on a Capital One card and £1,277 on an Aqua card.

Michael Anning, defending, said: “She has understandably been disowned by all branches of her family. She did plead guilty at the first opportunity and made admissions in interview.”

It also emerged Hayes was still the treasurer of the JOY Project charity which volunteered in a care home to cheer residents up through lockdown.

A spokesperson for the Worcester Community Trust which ran the project said: “We are aware of the case, however we are not able to comment on individuals due to confidentiality.”