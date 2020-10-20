Danny Masterson Let Out On $3.3 Million Bond Following Rape Charges

Danny Masterson has found himself in deep trouble over the last few years regarding allegations that he forced himself on multiple women. Hot New Hip Hop reported this week that Mr. Masterson, the That 70s Show star, is now headed back to court.

As it was previously reported, Masterson was fired from the set of The Ranch on Netflix once the allegations against him were widely shared and reported on in the media. Eventually, Danny was charged with assaulting three women.

The incidents in question allegedly took place between the period of 2001 and 2003 while at his Hollywood Hills home. Deadline reported this week that Masterson has been let out on a $3.3 million bond, and he’ll go back to court on the 2nd of November.

Followers of the case know Masterson has repeatedly denied the charges against him, including when he and his legal team dropped a statement in which he addressed the accusations head-on. It was also reported that Masterson and his legal team wanted the court case to be free from media reporting, but a judge refused this request.

Thus far, Masterson is looking at 45 years behind bars if he’s convicted for the crimes. Thomas Mesereau, the same lawyer who defended Michael Jackson during his infamous 2005 trial on child molestation charges, said he was shocked by the accusations.

Mesereau, in the statement he and Masterson had crafted at the time, claimed they were “shocked” by the nature of the allegations especially considering they’re just coming out now nearly 20 years later. Mesereau went on to say that anyone who knows Masterson understands he would never do such a thing.

Masterson’s case has received considerable attention among other cases for his connection to the Church of Scientology. Masterson and his entire family have been involved in the Church for years, and it’s been alleged that the Church may have tried to silence his purported victims.

Additionally, it was reported by several outlets that Leah Remini appeared at one of his court hearings earlier in the year.



